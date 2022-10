Share · View all patches · Build 9783638 · Last edited 24 October 2022 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Happy Halloween!

Put your survival skills to test at the new randomly generated maze; a Halloween present from me to you. Thank you for supporting The Dark Method through its early access days. Have fun in the new maze.

Also included in this update are some minor misc. bug fixes.

More updates on the way so stay tuned!