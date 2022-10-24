 Skip to content

My Dad Left Me update for 24 October 2022

HALLOWEEN UPDATE! (v2.0 update)

Share · View all patches · Build 9783413 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heyo, there's finally new content on this game lol. Here's what's new.

Halloween Theme

There's 5 new levels to unlock now... that's kinda it for now until Halloween day of course. That's if I have time before working on something else lol.

Bug fixes

Fixed... some issues i kinda forgot. It's been a long couple of weeks, and I'm really tired. If there's anything broken in the game, contact me on my discord server or here on the discussion page.

That's all I have for now. Thanks for reading today's update.

Leo
From the Phoenix Limit Team

