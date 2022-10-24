The Van Game is out now!

The Van Game is now available!

The release contains a number of bug fixes for the full game as well as the demo. Achievements are also now unlocked for the full game, if you've played a pre-release build you may need to start a new save file in order to unlock all of the achievements.

What comes next:

Soundtrack!The soundtrack will be coming very soon. Johnathon Orsi did a really amazing job on it and it deserves to be shown off. Unfortunately I made a mistake while uploading it so it may take a few more days. Expect another announcement once it's release.

Mobile Version! A mobile release will be coming out probably within a month, for Apple and Android. I'm currently in a coding bootcamp right now that's pretty intense but it's coming!

Future updates! Bug fixes will be coming as bugs appear. I'm very proud of what The Van Game is but I'm aware of at least a few visual bugs.

This is my first "real" game with a Steam release. There are a ton of things I would like to add to the game but it will depend on my schedule and how well the game is received.

Thank you so much to everyone who played the beta and sent feedback. It's been a lot of work but it's finally out!

Thank you so much to Vicente Nitti, @LimitIV, and Johnathon Orsi! Without you guys this whole game would just be a mess of programmer art. Special thanks to Dennie Thomas for the great "Van Game" voiceover work. And of course an extra special thanks to my lovely wife Kat.

Thank you for reading and thank you for playing!

(a little teaser)

