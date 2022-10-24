24th October, 2022 Ver 2.0.4 New Language Now Available!

¡Hola everyone!

We have some excellent news for you!

We are happy to announce that we've teamed up with X PLUS Games, the publisher behind the fantastic 3D platformer Super Sami Roll that was released last year!

This is super exciting for us as it'll help us get closer to the milestones we want to reach for Echolocaution, which can be a massive hurdle for a small team like us.

So what's the first milestone you ask?

Spanish has been added to the game!

While although Echolocaution is already available in Japanese and English, it was always our dream to reach a wider range of players.

We thought it would make sense as a first step towards that goal to add Spanish so that all you Spanish speakers out there can enjoy Echolocaution and all the lore in Spanish too, whether it's your native tongue or if you just want to practice some Español!

Here are some screenshots of the Spanish in game:)

We hope you enjoy it!

English has been brushed up by a native English speaker, correcting some issues and hopefully making the in-game text easier to follow

Along with the new Spanish addition, some UI changes have been made to accommodate the Spanish text

These are just a few of the changes/updates we plan on making but we'll be adding more content and sharing news with all of you whenever we have something new to share!

For all the Japanese players, we'll continue posting news and updates via our Twitter account. For all of you English speakers out there, X PLUS Games will be providing updates via primarily their official Twitter account so be sure to follow them as well so nothing gets missed!

Also, X PLUS Games has their own Discord server too so feel free to join if you want to reach out to them with any questions or even just hang out:)

Thanks as always for supporting us and Echolocaution and we look forward to talking to you all again!

