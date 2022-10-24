2022 10/24 V1.0.23 UPDATE LOG

【1】、 The patrol route of the Wanted Miracle Wilderness criminal [Huang Ganmei] has been modified to avoid his love at the bridgehead with Little Yellow Scarf. (A pair is a pair if separated)

【2】、 The patrol route of the wanted criminals in Liberty City [Marketplace Thieves] has been modified. They sometimes feel reluctant to part with Gao Laozhuang's watermelons.

【3】、 Boss [Mysterious Old Man] mechanism optimization:

After the sword pillar falls, it will no longer generate crushed ice immediately. Instead, it will generate crushed ice after a short delay, allowing players enough time to adjust their positions. The algorithm of sword post placement is optimized. Players can no longer reduce the skill interference of sword posts by keeping close to the lower edge of the map.

4、 The system settings have added the eye-catching [Close BGM] function. Hey, is the game music really bad??? It still affects your performance. It's a piece of cake chicken (I really don't want to do this function. I originally wanted to be a Boss war reward)