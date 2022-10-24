Scream Fest Patch now out! - 1.1.18



This Haloween(Scream Fest) we have special treat for our fans as this is the first time we will be doing a "live event". Ingame you'll notice tons of Haloween themed changes that will run till October 31st.















For those that haven't finished your play session on the older version of 1.1.17.7 you can opt into the older build to finsih your games from the beta tab by right clicking the game in your library.

Whats in this patch.

We have bundled serveral patches into this update that we have been testing for last 2 months on expermential. We thank our community as always for helping us improve the game through their feedback.

Older saves will not work with this version. As we have revamped and cleaned up a lot of older systems

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3346757662575298735

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3266821940198167472

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3266821940201457769

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3284836971978621668

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3309607313833923590

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3309607313837536941

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3556180117868804162

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3556180117879456516