Patch Notes 1.0.11

Hey everyone! We're continuing to work on any bugs you all have found and will continue updating as needed. Let us know any new issues that pop up for you, as well as let us know what other sort of content you would like to see in the game! You can let us know either here on the Steam discussion boards or in our Discord! Now onto the patch notes!
Additions/Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where being poisoned while rolling would make a player impossible to revive
- Fixed coins incorrectly displaying at 999,999 in some cases
- Added the ability to join in the middle of an online game
- Fixed a bug where the crafting menu and inventory could only be navigated with arrow keys
- Fixed issue where a disconnected player wouldn't properly be booted from a game
- Reduced probability of disconnects
Changed files in this update