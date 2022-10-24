Beta 0.0.1 is here

Beta 0.0.1 is out!

There are a loooooot of changes especially the functionality.

Few performance improvements

Overhauled entire upgrade system

Some upgrades have been moved, and some removed

Breeding time has been removed, as it created complications such as making future kill time pointless till late mid-game when it would suddenly explode in functionality without warning.

Boosts have been added as % now to be easier to understand. (Tooltips and tutorial for the upgrades is next update)

Parallel worlds have been reworked to be more meaningful as well as the bonuses which are applied based on total lifetime kills.

New special bugs have been added that will give a small % of the total reward for that level immediately rather than end of level. The % gain is very small but adds up pretty fast.

Priorities have been added for Auto upgrades, going from off, lowest, low, medium, high and highest. Just clicking or right clicking on those priorities will set them accordingly.

Quest (level) power-ups now do something (yay)

Many more things not listed here, but would just make a wall of pointless mathematical things. tl;dr I redid all the calculations for all the upgrades and what they contribute.

Short term plans:

Tutorial for the power-ups.

Unlocking system which will also slowly enable those (already coded in but need to enable/disable for the user too)

New area

Error fixes for this release.

The save file will likely break next 1-2 patches once we change some balancing stuff, hopefully after this save files will be more safe from resets. There are permanent points to spend for testing, but do ask you to not use them for the first run to see how it all works out :)