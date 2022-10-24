 Skip to content

The Truck Game update for 24 October 2022

2022 Halloween Event!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Truck Game's Halloween 2022 Event has arrived!!!

We added a new character and a new achievement!

Enjoy! And feel free to let us know how you like it! Email to jgray@elcaminostudios.com!

