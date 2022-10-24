2022 Halloween Event!

The Truck Game's Halloween 2022 Event has arrived!!!
We added a new character and a new achievement!
Enjoy! And feel free to let us know how you like it! Email to jgray@elcaminostudios.com!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The Truck Game's Halloween 2022 Event has arrived!!!
We added a new character and a new achievement!
Enjoy! And feel free to let us know how you like it! Email to jgray@elcaminostudios.com!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update