Update Alpha 0.10 October 23 2022

New Features:

4 new classes have been added:

-Geomancer: Prance around in your GOLEM Warsuit shredding enemies with the rapid firing Shrapmetal as your Pet Rock merrily crushes your enemies.

-Impaler: Savor the brutal impaling of your enemies (who all seem to be vampires in disguise) as you bombard them with Blood Bullets via Hemokinesis. Your faithful (and very hungry) sword will relentlessly pursue them and may evolve into something truly bloodthirsty.

-Cultist: Be on the run as the former Cultist. Meddling with forces beyond its understanding, the Cultist was left with a disfiguring extradimensional infection. Summon a powerful Eldritch Horror to pummel your foes as your infection spreads to the corpses of the dead and the eyes of something beyond this reality pursue you without end.

-Demagogue: Graduate with honors from the School of Demagoguery. Spread discord among your enemies through Discordant Waves and curse those who dare strike you or fall prey to your cockroaches.

-The new spell (Shrapmetal) and the first 3 powers introduced (Discordant Waves, Eldritch Horror and Hemokinesis) are now also in the levelup card pool so you can pick them up with any class. Unlike Weapons, Artifacts and Spells, Powers will not show an in-game graphic, because they are innate to the user and not channeled through any item. This is totally not an excuse to not have to make hovering sprites for them.

-All other existing classes now have two abilities each. What they do exactly, you can check out in the Steam guide I posted earlier.

-Added status effects for the player. Previously only Cauterize and Mistform were in the game. The new status effects are all positive and generally boost one or two stats:

Empower: Boost damage

Focus: Boost crit chance/damage

Protection: Boost Block and Armor

Restoration: Slowly restores health

Mistform: Boost dodge and movement speed. Also actually turns your sprite into stalking humanoid smoke. Vampires and former cultists trying to hide from the gaze of malevolent extradimensional entities rejoice!

Changes:

-I've modified the way the Burn effect works since it was lackluster to start with and just got worse as enemy hitpoints went into the thousands. Now all attacks that inflict Burn will add to its total charges and the more charges an enemy has, the more damage they take. Like all stat effects, charges are lost 4 times/second and the effect is lost when they reach 0.

-Enemy spawning has also been changed to be relative to camera rather than player. Enemies won't spawn in mid air if you are near the edge of a level now.

-Enemy spawning in the Estate has also been changed. Enemies will now come only from the left and the right. Using the same circle spawn pattern as the sewers resulted in very unfulfilling gameplay as summons would walk off screen and duke it out with enemies without you even seeing it.

Bug fixes:

-Fixed some graphic glitches that afflicted some race/class combinations. Unfortunately the fix has changed the way character speed is calculated and fractions are no longer allowed. Changing speed is easier than rewriting the way I do character movement so expect a change to the Pathfinding skill as well.

-Technically not a bug but I've reduced the amount of time gibs stick around and fixed a potential memory leak issue with the first Estate boss. Let me know if you run into any unusual slowdowns on either of the levels and the in-game time this happened around.