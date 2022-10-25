50% Off Intruder Halloween 2022: Spooky Cliffside + Ghostly Unlocks

Greetings Agents, and Happy Halloween!

Whether you're tricking an enemy with your Cardboard Decoy, or treating your team to a well deserved win, you'll get a bit of both from us with this update!

Before we get into the details, we wanted to let you know about a frighteningly good deal!

Intruder is 50% off for the duration of the Steam Scream Fest

Whether you're picking up a copy for yourself, or some for your friends, be sure to act fast because this deal will disappear with the rest of the ghoulish festivities on Nov. 2nd!

These scares will have your heart will be beating twice as fast, so we've doubled XP to match! 200% XP will be active for the entirety of the Steam Scream event.

Tricks

As Halloween approaches, even the toughest intruder refuses to accept a solo mission to Cliffside as there has been a legend passed down to new recruits for as long as anyone can remember...

The Tale of the Lone Intruder

one intruder set off, with a case to retrieve. But something was spooky, not a guard to be seen, in the densest of fog, what could it all mean? But a figure approached, not living or dead, a guard stumbled forward, with bolts through his head. As the intruder ran, he began to perspire, but a demon with horns rose up from the fire. And out of the shadows, yet another surprise, Guards began to appear, with glowing green eyes. Alone and outnumbered, hoping to survive, he jumped from the window, and escaped alive. He still had the package, and barely returned, battered and beaten with his gadgets all burned. Nobody believed him, but he had almost died, so he still warns recruits, of the Spooky Cliffside.

The legend returns as Cliffside has been transformed into Spooky Cliffside for a limited time! With spooky decorations, a thick fog, and an endless night there are many surprises to be found, so watch your step as it may be your last.

Treats

While the Tale of the Lone Intruder may have been just a story to scare recruits into working as a team, you can now bring the nightmare to life with new Halloween hats:







Other limited unlocks include red dot sights, a sniper reticle, skins, and more! Grab a sneak peek below:







Also, all unlocks from last Halloween rise from the grave and will be available once again!

Bugfixes

While spooky season is all about creepy crawlies, we don't want any bugs in our game! As usual, see below for a list of bugfixes and other small updates.

Bloon Cam Popping - the Bloon cam should no longer pop when flying through decoys of getting bumped by someone holding a package, bullets still hurt though...

Oceanside Lighting - One of our most visually pleasing maps has been marred by a recurring lighting bug that should be fixed for good.

Bulletproof Packages - After our last update, our previous package supplier accidentally switched to aluminum briefcases that let bullets go through. After reports of the intel being damaged by gunfire, we've fixed the issue and our stainless steel bulletproof cases are back!

Shutter Desync - We have fixed the faulty wiring on the shutters, so now they should be synced open or closed for all players!

Failed Extracts - We have been getting reports of intruders completing the objective, but not winning the round. This should no longer happen, so go out and capture those packages!

Don't want to end up like The Lone Intruder?

Create a squad and play with friends from our Discord where you can meet other agents, suggest cool features, and participate in community events! You'll never have to go on a solo mission again.