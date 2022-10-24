 Skip to content

LandBox update for 24 October 2022

ADDED MOBS TO CREATE YOUR WORLD

24 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community


#You now have several types of MOBS to make your world fun, add currency, life, obstacles, create your world like a game, have Monsters, Zombies, Scary Bears, and everything with score. You decide how your world will score.
Use your creativity.

#Add Mobs with A.I. Bomb-Type, Marksman-Type, and Melee-Type.
#Add Score reset if you want to create shooting game in your world.

#Load optimization of miniatures and worlds, generating more speed.
#Limitation on size of Creator name and Land Name.
The creator name must be a maximum of 20 characters.

