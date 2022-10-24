 Skip to content

YOLKED update for 24 October 2022

Patch 0.15: Hallowegg Event

The moon wakes to the fall of the sun, the light has vanished: the spell has begun!
Welcome fiends and ghouls, to our delightfully frightful YOLKED Halloween, we have some Tricks or Treats for you, that may leave you eggs terri-fried!

We’ve prepared some exclusive costumes to collect, but the Trick here is you must collect the Treats before it’s too late as this bewitching hex will last between Oct 24th-Nov 4th!

😎 New Features

  • Players can now collect 🍬 candy corn 🍬 in Kitchen and Attic to unlock two new Halloween-themed collectibles 🎃
  • Added a spooky ambiance to the main menu 💀
  • Added a new jazzy and spooky main menu theme 🎵
  • 300 deaths unlocks the drippy knife skin 🔪🩸

🐞 Bug Fixes & Adjustments

  • Fixed a bug with the Endless Mode progression
  • Fixed a bug near the lights at the end of the Kitchen
  • Fixed a bug with the golden spatula achievement
  • Fixed a bug with the Attic particle collectible

During this time we also have a deal that can’t be egg-nored, YOLKED will be on sale for 50% off, that’s enough to scare anyone out of their shells!

So be prepared for some egg-citing times as you step into our haunted house of egg torture, as you swing through the night, fun torment is dreadfully assured!

Coming Soon

Stay tuned for a Thanksgiving event next month! 🍂🦃

