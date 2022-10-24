 Skip to content

Dead Man´s Diary update for 24 October 2022

Dead Man´s Diary Update 1.5 RELEASE

The Release-Update 1.5 for Dead Man´s Diary is now available.
We added a dynamic help mode, along with some improvements for the control and UI.

Changelog 1.5:

  • We added a new optional dynamic help mode, to make the game more beginner friendly
    If enabled it will activate after a certain time and can be disabled in the settings menu any time
  • Subtitles will now be displayed in all ingame UIs
  • The mouse sensitivity while aiming can now be set seperatly in the settings
  • UI improvements

