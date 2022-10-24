10/23/2022 Patch

Hey there! I hope you all have been enjoying Release Version V so far. There were a couple of small bugs that were overlooked in the major update, so this is a quick patch to get those issues resolved.

Changes:

Fixed small rendering bugs on Levels 21 and 22.

Lights in multi-story levels are rendered more efficiently.

Completing Level 8 (the "First Ending") is less likely to freeze the game.

You can once again look around during the "First Ending" and the text is now black.

Removed Duller Spawn Rate from the debug menu since it was outdated, this may be replaced soon.

Expect a few more small patches in the coming weeks. To be clear, I have concluded full-time development of Enter The Backrooms, but I'm still willing to polish certain aspects of the game for the time being. Have a great day!