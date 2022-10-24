 Skip to content

Enter The Backrooms update for 24 October 2022

10/23/2022 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9782504 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there! I hope you all have been enjoying Release Version V so far. There were a couple of small bugs that were overlooked in the major update, so this is a quick patch to get those issues resolved.

Changes:

  • Fixed small rendering bugs on Levels 21 and 22.
  • Lights in multi-story levels are rendered more efficiently.
  • Completing Level 8 (the "First Ending") is less likely to freeze the game.
  • You can once again look around during the "First Ending" and the text is now black.
  • Removed Duller Spawn Rate from the debug menu since it was outdated, this may be replaced soon.

Expect a few more small patches in the coming weeks. To be clear, I have concluded full-time development of Enter The Backrooms, but I'm still willing to polish certain aspects of the game for the time being. Have a great day!

