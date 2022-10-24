10/23/2022 Patch

Hey there! I hope you all have been enjoying Release Version V so far. There were a couple of small bugs that were overlooked in the major update, so this is a quick patch to get those issues resolved.
Changes:
- Fixed small rendering bugs on Levels 21 and 22.
- Lights in multi-story levels are rendered more efficiently.
- Completing Level 8 (the "First Ending") is less likely to freeze the game.
- You can once again look around during the "First Ending" and the text is now black.
- Removed Duller Spawn Rate from the debug menu since it was outdated, this may be replaced soon.
Expect a few more small patches in the coming weeks. To be clear, I have concluded full-time development of Enter The Backrooms, but I'm still willing to polish certain aspects of the game for the time being. Have a great day!
Changed files in this update