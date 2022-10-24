Murder Miners Halloween Gamenight! 10/23/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9782501 · Last edited 24 October 2022 – 01:09:02 UTC by Wendy

Gamenight starts NOW!, join us for fun gametypes like Capture the Flag, Infection, Murdermatch, and more!

Join us to ask questions and have fun, the host is bigdaddy2

You can unlock the new Spiral Helmet in Gamenights.

Join the Purple "Gamenight" lobby at the top of the list!

Now would be a good chance to unlock the Halloween Eyeball Helmet!

Gamenights are hosted every week so stay tuned for more gamenights. Giveaways are held once a month. Also don't forget to join the Murder Miners Discord and join us in voice chat and say hello!

Or watch the Stream:



Murder Miners Hub Discord: https://discord.gg/f2ardab

Thanks to Bunny Dudette for making our gamenight art.