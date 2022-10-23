 Skip to content

The Guardian Stone update for 23 October 2022

Update 1.0.5

Build 9782443

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First in-game cutscene added
4 more armor variations added to the loot System




Changed the starting weapon from a Greatsword to a Sword and Shield
Made some changes to the design and lighting of the 1st level
Minor Bug Fixes

