First in-game cutscene added
4 more armor variations added to the loot System
Changed the starting weapon from a Greatsword to a Sword and Shield
Made some changes to the design and lighting of the 1st level
Minor Bug Fixes
The Guardian Stone update for 23 October 2022
Update 1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
