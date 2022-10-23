 Skip to content

Disc Golf Online update for 23 October 2022

Update 1.1 Hotfix

Build 9782422

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

This hotfix disables the map generator from generating mountains in courses.

Mountain courses are meant to be a part of the game, but in their current state they have a severe negative impact on gameplay. Mountains will be re-added once the map generator has been improved to support them properly.

Note that if you have any saved seeds, the maps generated by them may look different.

There are some holes which end on a small island in a lake or the ocean. These islands have been greatly increased in size to make it easier (possible) to land on them with your disc.

All changes
-Disabled mountain generation
+Increased size of small islands with baskets on them

Changed files in this update

