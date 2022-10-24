Cosmoteer has launched in Early Access!

I'm incredibly excited (and a little bit terrified) to announce that Cosmoteer has finally launched in Early Access! It has taken many years to get to this point, and I would not be here without the incredible support of the Cosmoteer community. To those of you who have been with me for this ride, thank you so much.

While Cosmoteer is far from complete, I hope that you will find what's already available to be polished, stable, and above all, fun!

I hope you enjoy Cosmoteer as much as I've enjoyed making it! We're just getting started. :)

Walt

https://store.steampowered.com/app/799600/Cosmoteer_Starship_Architect__Commander/