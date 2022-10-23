Patch V0.1.4 introduces two brand new vehicles: the HMG APC and the Mortar APC. These vehicles are very loosely based on the BTR-70 and BTR-80 2S23.

These vehicles are the most heavily armored enemy units we've added so far. While the HMG APC deals the same amount of damage as the Armored Car, the Mortar APC fires much more devastating 120mm shells across much longer distances. This makes the Mortar APC one of the deadliest units you'll be encountering.

This patch also rebalances some of the Turrets and the Hesco Walls. GSGKingGamer reported each level could be beaten using only Howitzers. We've increased Howitzer minimum range from 60m to 80m to emphasize its role as a long range defensive structure, and made it a bit more expensive. This makes it more of a late game Turret than it was before, and (theoretically) unable to beat every level on its own.

We've also lowered health for the Smoothbore Cannon and Howitzer, which makes them less tanky. In return, we've made Hesco Walls less expensive and have given them more health. This means there's more incentive to use Hesco Walls to protect your Turrets.



Change List: