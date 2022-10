This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's time for the fourth tournament of the year! We will play the brand-new Brutal (★★★★★) map Behemoth 2 by Pulsar, Ravie & Sorah:

The Tournament will be played on Sunday, October 30 at 18:00 CET (summer time end on same day!) on special Tournament servers in every DDNet location! No one has seen the map yet and the first finish will win!

Thanks to Pipou for testing the map! The results will later be available on the Tournament page.