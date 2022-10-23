 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pro Strategy Football 2023 update for 23 October 2022

Update 1.6.0 (2023102301), 10/23/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9782300 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed 'Fumbles Lost' stat in Season Leaders (Team, Rushing)
  • Fixed Career 'Season Game Plans' dialog
  • Improved AI fourth down decisions even more (hopefully)
  • Changed win-loss percentage to three decimal places on exports

On the AI, I've opened it up a little (back to going for more fourth downs), but still kept it more sane in the fourth quarter. I also added some key checks when the AI down to one play. Basically, the AI should hopefully play even better in the closing minutes now. I'll continue improving the AI (and other things) in 2024, of course!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1935911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link