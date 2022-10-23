Patch notes:
-Fixed huge issue with not being able to jump on the fish from Pisces.
-Changed the level design for Gemini 2, so that it isn't as "cheeseable" (It is still possible if you know the trick >:D)
Horoscopicus update for 23 October 2022
Patch notes:
