Update 1.4 - Halloween Update

Happy (early) Halloween to everyone itching for spooks and scares!

A brand new update has released in conjunction with the festivities, providing a whole new movement mode to play through An Uninvited Guest.

NEW

WASD Movement Mode

Point and click can be a niche appeal for some. I'd like to cater to a larger audience by introducing a entirely new movement mode to hide and escape from The Guest's intrusion.

The entire game of An Uninvited Guest can now be played with the standard WASD movement that majority of games utilize in the modern age. The movement mode can be changed from the main menu in the new 'Difficulty and Movement Options' section. (Difficulty has also been moved to here instead of the general options menu)



New difficulty and movement options menu

With WASD movement, objects are interacted with by right clicking to enter interaction mode. Interaction mode draws parallels to the point and click style that is already present. Hiding spots can be hidden in by clicking on the arrow when near.

Head bobbing is present in the WASD movement. This can be disabled for those who experience motion sickness. WASD look sensitivity can also be adjusted to your liking in the normal options menu.

Explore the House Entirely

Every floor is now accessible to explore during the intro of the game. This can be used to familiarize with the upstairs floors before The Guest poses any threat. However, any items in the upstairs rooms are not able to picked up until the countdown begins. (Can't make it too easy now!)

Halloween!

A few 'Halloween-themed vegetables' can be found around the house

Other Minor Additions/Fixes

Pressing buttons on the safe now prompts what was pressed. Previously, it was hard to know which button represented which number

The house has experienced slight renovations. This helps to prevent some under-the-hood issues with the new WASD movement style. Most noticeably, the doorway to the dining room has been made smaller.

Renamed cupboard key to closet key to avoid confusion with kitchen cupboards

The intro could be skipped earlier than intended. This has been resolved

The game is also taking part in the Steam Scream Fest! If you haven't got it yet, get it now for a massive 40% off.

This update is the last of currently planned additions to the game. Thank you to all who have enjoyed it so far. It has received amazing feedback from many and I can't wait to continue releasing new games in the future.

Next is full steam ahead into finishing the first chapter of The Suits Have Gone Mad! I will try to post more updates on the game up till release (mainly on twitter). I hope you are looking forward to that!

Cheers

-Blnk Dev