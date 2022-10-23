 Skip to content

Starless update for 23 October 2022

New languages!

Build 9782259

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As I know a lot of indie games admirers live in German and France.
Now you can play Starless on your languages!

If you've already started game and want to change language I advise to start New game for correct work.

