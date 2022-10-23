 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infinimine update for 23 October 2022

Infinimine Ver.34

Share · View all patches · Build 9782213 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed an issue where player could be ported while in guildhall if lowest party tier was changed
-Fixed Mouse staying locked on Disconnect
-Fixed Font issue that had a highlight box on them
-Removed Bonus Laser Damage from stat display as its currently not used for anything
-Fixed a case where boss would spawn and you wouldn't get a popup
-Blocks required to spawn boss is now setup as a sync
-Fixed Chat Mute :P
-Glass Blocks at the bottom of tier should spawn back in when party tier changes if your on bottom preventing you ending up in a farm tier.
-Fixed issue that would prevent shop selling quantity to reset
-Your now invul for 3 seconds after reviving during boss fight
-Boss Arena has had some rocks removed and optimized to make sure boss has the advantage
-Boss shots will also ignore dead bodies
-Fixed issue with boss leveling down if a player leaves before boss fight begins
-Fixed cost display on the Gold Upgrade Vendor
-Porting to anywhere while Boss fight is active now spawns the Boss Teleport notification
-Added new Talent Infinium Bonus
-Added new Guild Talent Boss Infinium Bonus
-Fixed or amount obtained when in party mode
-Fixed a Ore Value increase not showing correctly on the Inventory Ore value tab
-Demo has TNT Perimeter cap increased to 17
-Fixed Tier ancient recipes generated for to current progress tier not current progress tier +1
-Improved the look of a bunch of different ores
-Fixed Talent descriptions not showing correctly
-Fixed Leaderboard performance issue
-Typing /r might work to reply to whisper msgs(needs tested)
-Blocks required to spawn boss 1k*Boss Level with a min of 3k
-Added Party Quests
-Party Quests can be bought from Vendor in Guild Hall
-Only 1 Party Quest can be active at a time
-After a party quest is used you will need to survey a specific block
-Directions to the block will be shown on the Ore Progress UI
-Each coordinate gives a hint based on your current location
-So an x: + means you need to increase your X coordinate, if - then you need to reduce your x, x: = means your on the correct X value
-Higher Difficulty result in a goal that is farther from the Party Home point but also increases the Treasure obtained from the Party Quest
-Rebalanced Guild quest Infinium amounts

Changed files in this update

Depot 2106081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link