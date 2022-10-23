Infinimine Ver.34

-Fixed an issue where player could be ported while in guildhall if lowest party tier was changed

-Fixed Mouse staying locked on Disconnect

-Fixed Font issue that had a highlight box on them

-Removed Bonus Laser Damage from stat display as its currently not used for anything

-Fixed a case where boss would spawn and you wouldn't get a popup

-Blocks required to spawn boss is now setup as a sync

-Fixed Chat Mute :P

-Glass Blocks at the bottom of tier should spawn back in when party tier changes if your on bottom preventing you ending up in a farm tier.

-Fixed issue that would prevent shop selling quantity to reset

-Your now invul for 3 seconds after reviving during boss fight

-Boss Arena has had some rocks removed and optimized to make sure boss has the advantage

-Boss shots will also ignore dead bodies

-Fixed issue with boss leveling down if a player leaves before boss fight begins

-Fixed cost display on the Gold Upgrade Vendor

-Porting to anywhere while Boss fight is active now spawns the Boss Teleport notification

-Added new Talent Infinium Bonus

-Added new Guild Talent Boss Infinium Bonus

-Fixed or amount obtained when in party mode

-Fixed a Ore Value increase not showing correctly on the Inventory Ore value tab

-Demo has TNT Perimeter cap increased to 17

-Fixed Tier ancient recipes generated for to current progress tier not current progress tier +1

-Improved the look of a bunch of different ores

-Fixed Talent descriptions not showing correctly

-Fixed Leaderboard performance issue

-Typing /r might work to reply to whisper msgs(needs tested)

-Blocks required to spawn boss 1k*Boss Level with a min of 3k

-Added Party Quests

-Party Quests can be bought from Vendor in Guild Hall

-Only 1 Party Quest can be active at a time

-After a party quest is used you will need to survey a specific block

-Directions to the block will be shown on the Ore Progress UI

-Each coordinate gives a hint based on your current location

-So an x: + means you need to increase your X coordinate, if - then you need to reduce your x, x: = means your on the correct X value

-Higher Difficulty result in a goal that is farther from the Party Home point but also increases the Treasure obtained from the Party Quest

-Rebalanced Guild quest Infinium amounts