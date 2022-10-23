version 1.4 released

Share · View all patches · Build 9782167 · Last edited 23 October 2022 – 22:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Version 1.4 is here!

in the new version we got

New game mode: Wrestling *

Added support for playing with two controllers **

Added support for playing with the mouse

Added randomness setting ***

Menu is totally controllable with keyboard or controller, no mouse needed

Intercept your opponent while trying to complete your own lines

** I finally bought the second controller, so I was able to properly test and implement this feature

*** Some people complained that Random Number Generator was bugged: figures often repeated as if they were "stuck" or, on contrary, were never seen during the game. However, this was not a bug, this is how probability works: odd sequence are much more likely than intuition tells us. Indeed, this true randomness is unsuitable for comfortable play. Therefore, I implement two alternative randomness methods: Fair Random and Sequential. Fair random is now a default RNG method.