version 1.4 released

Version 1.4 is here!
in the new version we got
-
New game mode: Wrestling *
-
Added support for playing with two controllers **
-
Added support for playing with the mouse
-
Added randomness setting ***
-
Menu is totally controllable with keyboard or controller, no mouse needed
-
Intercept your opponent while trying to complete your own lines
** I finally bought the second controller, so I was able to properly test and implement this feature
*** Some people complained that Random Number Generator was bugged: figures often repeated as if they were "stuck" or, on contrary, were never seen during the game. However, this was not a bug, this is how probability works: odd sequence are much more likely than intuition tells us. Indeed, this true randomness is unsuitable for comfortable play. Therefore, I implement two alternative randomness methods: Fair Random and Sequential. Fair random is now a default RNG method.
