Tetris for Two update for 23 October 2022

version 1.4 released

Share · View all patches · Build 9782167 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.4 is here!

in the new version we got

  • New game mode: Wrestling *

  • Added support for playing with two controllers **

  • Added support for playing with the mouse

  • Added randomness setting ***

  • Menu is totally controllable with keyboard or controller, no mouse needed

  • Intercept your opponent while trying to complete your own lines

** I finally bought the second controller, so I was able to properly test and implement this feature

*** Some people complained that Random Number Generator was bugged: figures often repeated as if they were "stuck" or, on contrary, were never seen during the game. However, this was not a bug, this is how probability works: odd sequence are much more likely than intuition tells us. Indeed, this true randomness is unsuitable for comfortable play. Therefore, I implement two alternative randomness methods: Fair Random and Sequential. Fair random is now a default RNG method.

