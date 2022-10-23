brood mother spawning rats in doors bug
click walk through doors (new first floor bug, issue with new floor algorithm)
interact with props at a distance bug
tool adept stacking bug
cleaned up discrepancies in range feedback
Biome / Unique floor distribution algorithm bug
Disabled slow trap from webs until slow stacking bug can be sorted out
Sword of the Stars: The Pit 2 update for 23 October 2022
Hotfix 1.0.24.d
