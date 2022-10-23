 Skip to content

Sword of the Stars: The Pit 2 update for 23 October 2022

Hotfix 1.0.24.d

Share · View all patches · Build 9782126 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

brood mother spawning rats in doors bug
click walk through doors (new first floor bug, issue with new floor algorithm)
interact with props at a distance bug
tool adept stacking bug
cleaned up discrepancies in range feedback
Biome / Unique floor distribution algorithm bug
Disabled slow trap from webs until slow stacking bug can be sorted out

