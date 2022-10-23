 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 23 October 2022

Hotfix 0.6.3.2h

Hotfix 0.6.3.2h · Last edited 23 October 2022

New features
  • Your game zoom is now saved when exiting the game and restored on your next gaming session
Improvements
  • Added improved game logo
  • Enemy bullet contrast has been increased for the cellar and the ice floor enemies
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a few bugs with condition damage stacking which made multiple condition stacks only increase the damage ticks by 1 instead of 10

Thanks to everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

