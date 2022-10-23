Hotfix 0.6.3.2h

New features

Your game zoom is now saved when exiting the game and restored on your next gaming session

Improvements

Added improved game logo

Enemy bullet contrast has been increased for the cellar and the ice floor enemies

Bugfixes

Fixed a few bugs with condition damage stacking which made multiple condition stacks only increase the damage ticks by 1 instead of 10

Thanks to everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

