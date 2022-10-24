Update Notes 24 October - Networks are finally here!

Introducing Networks

Networks are how you can show your events to a wider audience. There are three types - TV Networks, PPV Networks and Online Networks, and they can be available in every continent, country and/or region. This replaces the old "distribution" options in the events screen. How big your network is will effect how much workers and the promotion itself gains and loses popularity from booking shows, as well as the income you can make. On the other hand - what you book and who you book will effect the viewership, as ratings are now calculated on a combination of your popularity in the network's regions, as well as segment by segment- based on the popularity of the workers and the segment's rating. This will not break any existing saves, though on first load you may find many promotions scrambling to get network deals, and you should too! A bunch of AI generated networks will appear as soon as the Office loads, if tehre are no networks in that save file. There's a lot of variables here (I think nearly every mechanic in the game was touched in one way or another to make this happen!), and plenty of room for improvement, so if you see anything strange or have any cool ideas please let me know in the Steam Community page, Discord or Twitter. Thank you!

Other changes