 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sinister update for 23 October 2022

More gameplay!

Share · View all patches · Build 9782028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Sinister Chapter 1 gameplay is almost ready! There's still textures that aren't finished, but I hope you like the new gameplay and mechanics! Feel free to give any feedback! Thanks! <3

Changed files in this update

Sinister Content Depot 1881371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link