The Sinister Chapter 1 gameplay is almost ready! There's still textures that aren't finished, but I hope you like the new gameplay and mechanics! Feel free to give any feedback! Thanks! <3
Sinister update for 23 October 2022
More gameplay!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Sinister Content Depot 1881371
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update