Halloween!
Added New Custom Map - Skull Island - Can you survive this skull shaped island filled with Harrowing Woods and Dreary Beaches?
Added two new Mythic items to Ficterra
- Dread Path - Turns cubes you walk on to their Dreary counterparts
- Red Mask - Massive armor penetration boost, but you lose 80% movement speed
Added "Ghoul" a new monster to the game. Ghouls are faster melee enemies that roam Dreary Beach and Harrowing Woods biomes
Added "Toxic Ghoul" a new monster to the game. Toxic Ghouls creep around Dreary Beach and Harrowing Woods biomes looking to smash you with a powerful toxic area attack
Ghoul Warren, a new location, has been added to Ficterra. This den of evil is filled with ghouls and some say treasure. Will you venture into the darkness found beneath the Dreary Beach biome?
Ghoul Arena, a new location, has been added to the game. Fight off some ghouls for a prize in the Harrowing Woods
Combat
- Added a new info panel specifically for monsters. This shows the monster's health, name and icon in a better way than the default info panel used for cubes and placeable objects.
- Switching between monsters in combat mode now smoothly turns your character instead of causing whiplash
- Monsters now fade in and out instead of appearing and disappearing when they are 'unseen' or too far away. This should prevent the 'popping' that is very visibly noticeable from happening while still having performance benefits
Other
- Fixed a visual bug with Half Ramps
- Crafting recipes now have a UI priority value. This ensures more important recipes appear first in the crafting UI
- Added Bag of Grass Seed to Ficterra. This tool can be used to change dirt into grass and is craftable at the Tailoring Bench
- Dreary Beach and Harrowing Woods monster spawning pools have been changed make room for ghouls
- Fixed "TITLE HERE" as a sometimes title in the Custom Game panel
- Special Map settings that are not currently applicable for your map type are now greyed out
- Added 'Location Frequency' setting to Custom Games. Increasing this makes locations that spawn in game spawn more often.
Changed files in this update