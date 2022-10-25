Halloween!

Added New Custom Map - Skull Island - Can you survive this skull shaped island filled with Harrowing Woods and Dreary Beaches?

Added two new Mythic items to Ficterra Dread Path - Turns cubes you walk on to their Dreary counterparts

Red Mask - Massive armor penetration boost, but you lose 80% movement speed

Added "Ghoul" a new monster to the game. Ghouls are faster melee enemies that roam Dreary Beach and Harrowing Woods biomes

Added "Toxic Ghoul" a new monster to the game. Toxic Ghouls creep around Dreary Beach and Harrowing Woods biomes looking to smash you with a powerful toxic area attack

Ghoul Warren, a new location, has been added to Ficterra. This den of evil is filled with ghouls and some say treasure. Will you venture into the darkness found beneath the Dreary Beach biome?