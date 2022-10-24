v1.6.2 - Trick or Treat!

Happy Halloween everyone! As this is by far my favorite holiday, I knew I had to do something special in a game that just seems so perfect for it. With the recent introduction of the new relic system, and the expansion of the gem and socketable system, we decided to take that in a fun new direction with the new "Trick r Treat" Relic.

"Trick r Treat" does nothing on its own, but when you choose it you're given a random assortment of 6 "Tricks" and "Treats." Treats function like Gems and can be socketed to a minion. The usually will decrease delay, but at a cost of other negative traits. This can be worth it to help make high-delay minions more useful, or maybe you just want to make your minions slow and weak so your Vamps can have a feast? Or maybe you'll get lucky and end up with a few "Tricks" in the bag, which will boost the effect of treats on minions, and potentially outweigh their negative effects.

The random assortment and variety of effects on these cards ensure that every playthrough will have something new to try that works a bit differently than the last one.

And of course, this being a game in active development, we've been making lots more improvements since the last update as well!