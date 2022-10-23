BirdsBorugh Alchemy Overhaul!

This update for BirdsBorough bring a whole new alchemy system! a new day/night cycle and new lighting.

potions can now be created with unlimited effects, by matching the cauldron to effects colours. All plants and herbs effect the potion in different ways some by simply mixing in green or red and some more drastically by randomizing or inverting the colour! Experiment! Mix and match effects!

a new day/night cycle has also been introduced, more NPCs will visit during the day and less at night, giving you time to build your store, decorate and brew potions for the next day. Lights will now turn off during the day and new lighting visuals have also been introduced.

Menu's have been cleaned up and given a cleaner look as well as shelves and the player's potion inventory have been reworked for a more user friendly experience.

I hope you enjoy the new stuff! :D