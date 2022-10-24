0.9.6.60 Experimental Update

Attention soldiers,

We are releasing an update today, the 24th of October. Read on our forums.

0.9.6.60 Changelog

Fixed: 2D scopes persisting after death

Fixed: Conflict - Radio boxes missing in HQ office buildings

Fixed: Crash when a destructible entity would get destroyed too soon

Fixed: Possible crash on character init possible if animations data is improper

Fixed: Crash on detaching weapon

Fixed: BaseLightManagerComponent reading past its buffer boundaries (happens with wrecked vehicles)

Fixed: Crash when animating a door with BoneAnimated animation type without an animated mesh object

Fixed: Registering kills when both the victim and the instigator were inside the same vehicle

Fixed: Inability to construct Heavy Vehicle Depot on the Soviet side

Fixed: Some airport lights were too bright

Fixed: M203 and GP25 zeroing position

Fixed: Memory leak on dedicated server related to widgets

Fixed: Focus in freelook by moving sight switching combo to Ctrl+RMB and RB + Left Trigger on a gamepad

Fixed: Improved door network synchronization

Fixed: CarControllerInputs not default initialized possibly leading to unpredictable results

Fixed: Crash when interrupting weapon switching

Changed: Polished searchlights for Uaz and Ural

Tweaked: Don't animate door physics in the resource browser

Removed: Weapon inspection rotate keybind that had no function