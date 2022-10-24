0.9.6.60 Experimental Update

Attention soldiers,
We are releasing an update today, the 24th of October. Read on our forums.
0.9.6.60 Changelog
Fixed: 2D scopes persisting after death
Fixed: Conflict - Radio boxes missing in HQ office buildings
Fixed: Crash when a destructible entity would get destroyed too soon
Fixed: Possible crash on character init possible if animations data is improper
Fixed: Crash on detaching weapon
Fixed: BaseLightManagerComponent reading past its buffer boundaries (happens with wrecked vehicles)
Fixed: Crash when animating a door with BoneAnimated animation type without an animated mesh object
Fixed: Registering kills when both the victim and the instigator were inside the same vehicle
Fixed: Inability to construct Heavy Vehicle Depot on the Soviet side
Fixed: Some airport lights were too bright
Fixed: M203 and GP25 zeroing position
Fixed: Memory leak on dedicated server related to widgets
Fixed: Focus in freelook by moving sight switching combo to Ctrl+RMB and RB + Left Trigger on a gamepad
Fixed: Improved door network synchronization
Fixed: CarControllerInputs not default initialized possibly leading to unpredictable results
Fixed: Crash when interrupting weapon switching
Changed: Polished searchlights for Uaz and Ural
Tweaked: Don't animate door physics in the resource browser
Removed: Weapon inspection rotate keybind that had no function
