Headz Go Racing Playtest update for 23 October 2022

Updates

Build 9781887 · Last edited by Wendy

Added new Rally Map - Portugal

Added Steam Leaderboards to main game, for playtesting I've added the leaderboard for car P91 on Time Trial England map. Leaderboards are per car for each map, so thats about 300 leaderboards. (If you want a particular map/car leaderboard adding to playtesting just leave message in forums)

also fixed some bugs

and unlocked the rest of the game, as I will be releasing into Early Access soon at which point playtesting will be removed for a while.

