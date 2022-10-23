 Skip to content

Wraithbinder Playtest update for 23 October 2022

Update Notes for Oct. 23

Share · View all patches · Build 9781782 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's a cumulative list of all the new things since the beta was launched on Oct. 16th. You can also view this list in the Changelog.txt file.

  • Created the Punch and Dodge abilities, which you always start with

  • Made elements not cost any MP (Fire, Ice, Acid & Lightning)

  • Made using Boots start with a little Dodge

  • Don't use MP when holding Boots standing still

  • Enabled some extra defense when using Boots

  • Make Dodge feel faster

  • Changed ranged attack button from B to R2 so you can use it while running

  • Increased MP cost of Bow's Arrow from 1 to 4 MP

  • Changed hold button from B to Y (used when purchasing items, using elevator, etc.)

  • Required holding Y to use a key

  • Made Shield instantly apply blocking rather than delay by 0.1s

  • Nerfed Creep damage and health a little (Spiders more reasonable now)

  • Reduced the maximum spawnable Creeps from 255 to 127 (Spider miniboss cannot create as many now)

  • Created a ranged Creep that fires arrows

  • Created a swoosh animation to show when Creeps melee attack

  • Created rewards for killing all creeps in a room

  • Made it so if you clear an area of Creeps, they will not respawn

  • Created small and medium crystals (MP) and orbs (EXP)

  • Changed HP and MP steal relics from 10% to 5%

  • Created the Blade Gate, Shield Gate and Wraithbind Gate

  • Created a new variety of dungeon where there are permanent walls instead of sky

  • Disabled camera locking onto one area

  • Increased MP harvested from Pillars

  • Changed healing of small red orb from 15 to 10 HP, medium red orb from 25 to 20 HP

  • Changed cost of Guardian from 125 to 300 MP

  • Disallowed building Mender in dungeon mode

  • Made small red orbs more rare

  • Made Creeps that are occluded have a silhouette

  • Made frozen entities more blue colored

  • Made Doors unlock faster

  • Made gold & light tallies faster

  • Created a skid animation for stopping Boots

  • Made Arrows unable to harvest MP

  • Made the in-game menus remember last choice and overall menu

  • Allowed letters to wrap around when inputing new name

  • Disabled auto-ability by default

  • Created support for ultrawide (21:9) and super ultrawide (32:9) aspect ratios

  • Made upgrading ability pip green

  • Made canceling the Abilities menu not perform the upgrade

  • Moved previous and next menu labels inward so they seem more like tabs

  • Solved a bug where selecting unequipped armor then exiting menu changed your character visually

  • Solved some situations where the Boss could become stun locked

  • Solved an issue where all spiders would run in the same direction

  • Solved an issue where you could get stuck with a charged blade

  • Solved Xbox One controller on Windows had left/right axis mixed up with up/down axis

  • Solved missing libfmodstudio.so on Linux

  • Solved "Disk write error" trying to install Windows version

