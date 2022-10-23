Update Notes for Oct. 23

Here's a cumulative list of all the new things since the beta was launched on Oct. 16th. You can also view this list in the Changelog.txt file.

Created the Punch and Dodge abilities, which you always start with

Made elements not cost any MP (Fire, Ice, Acid & Lightning)

Made using Boots start with a little Dodge

Don't use MP when holding Boots standing still

Enabled some extra defense when using Boots

Make Dodge feel faster

Changed ranged attack button from B to R2 so you can use it while running

Increased MP cost of Bow's Arrow from 1 to 4 MP

Changed hold button from B to Y (used when purchasing items, using elevator, etc.)

Required holding Y to use a key

Made Shield instantly apply blocking rather than delay by 0.1s

Nerfed Creep damage and health a little (Spiders more reasonable now)

Reduced the maximum spawnable Creeps from 255 to 127 (Spider miniboss cannot create as many now)

Created a ranged Creep that fires arrows

Created a swoosh animation to show when Creeps melee attack

Created rewards for killing all creeps in a room

Made it so if you clear an area of Creeps, they will not respawn

Created small and medium crystals (MP) and orbs (EXP)

Changed HP and MP steal relics from 10% to 5%

Created the Blade Gate, Shield Gate and Wraithbind Gate

Created a new variety of dungeon where there are permanent walls instead of sky

Disabled camera locking onto one area

Increased MP harvested from Pillars

Changed healing of small red orb from 15 to 10 HP, medium red orb from 25 to 20 HP

Changed cost of Guardian from 125 to 300 MP

Disallowed building Mender in dungeon mode

Made small red orbs more rare

Made Creeps that are occluded have a silhouette

Made frozen entities more blue colored

Made Doors unlock faster

Made gold & light tallies faster

Created a skid animation for stopping Boots

Made Arrows unable to harvest MP

Made the in-game menus remember last choice and overall menu

Allowed letters to wrap around when inputing new name

Disabled auto-ability by default

Created support for ultrawide (21:9) and super ultrawide (32:9) aspect ratios

Made upgrading ability pip green

Made canceling the Abilities menu not perform the upgrade

Moved previous and next menu labels inward so they seem more like tabs

Solved a bug where selecting unequipped armor then exiting menu changed your character visually

Solved some situations where the Boss could become stun locked

Solved an issue where all spiders would run in the same direction

Solved an issue where you could get stuck with a charged blade

Solved Xbox One controller on Windows had left/right axis mixed up with up/down axis

Solved missing libfmodstudio.so on Linux