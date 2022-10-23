Update Notes for Oct. 23

Here's a cumulative list of all the new things since the beta was launched on Oct. 16th. You can also view this list in the Changelog.txt file.
-
Created the Punch and Dodge abilities, which you always start with
-
Made elements not cost any MP (Fire, Ice, Acid & Lightning)
-
Made using Boots start with a little Dodge
-
Don't use MP when holding Boots standing still
-
Enabled some extra defense when using Boots
-
Make Dodge feel faster
-
Changed ranged attack button from B to R2 so you can use it while running
-
Increased MP cost of Bow's Arrow from 1 to 4 MP
-
Changed hold button from B to Y (used when purchasing items, using elevator, etc.)
-
Required holding Y to use a key
-
Made Shield instantly apply blocking rather than delay by 0.1s
-
Nerfed Creep damage and health a little (Spiders more reasonable now)
-
Reduced the maximum spawnable Creeps from 255 to 127 (Spider miniboss cannot create as many now)
-
Created a ranged Creep that fires arrows
-
Created a swoosh animation to show when Creeps melee attack
-
Created rewards for killing all creeps in a room
-
Made it so if you clear an area of Creeps, they will not respawn
-
Created small and medium crystals (MP) and orbs (EXP)
-
Changed HP and MP steal relics from 10% to 5%
-
Created the Blade Gate, Shield Gate and Wraithbind Gate
-
Created a new variety of dungeon where there are permanent walls instead of sky
-
Disabled camera locking onto one area
-
Increased MP harvested from Pillars
-
Changed healing of small red orb from 15 to 10 HP, medium red orb from 25 to 20 HP
-
Changed cost of Guardian from 125 to 300 MP
-
Disallowed building Mender in dungeon mode
-
Made small red orbs more rare
-
Made Creeps that are occluded have a silhouette
-
Made frozen entities more blue colored
-
Made Doors unlock faster
-
Made gold & light tallies faster
-
Created a skid animation for stopping Boots
-
Made Arrows unable to harvest MP
-
Made the in-game menus remember last choice and overall menu
-
Allowed letters to wrap around when inputing new name
-
Disabled auto-ability by default
-
Created support for ultrawide (21:9) and super ultrawide (32:9) aspect ratios
-
Made upgrading ability pip green
-
Made canceling the Abilities menu not perform the upgrade
-
Moved previous and next menu labels inward so they seem more like tabs
-
Solved a bug where selecting unequipped armor then exiting menu changed your character visually
-
Solved some situations where the Boss could become stun locked
-
Solved an issue where all spiders would run in the same direction
-
Solved an issue where you could get stuck with a charged blade
-
Solved Xbox One controller on Windows had left/right axis mixed up with up/down axis
-
Solved missing libfmodstudio.so on Linux
-
Solved "Disk write error" trying to install Windows version
Changed files in this update