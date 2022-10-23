 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 23 October 2022

Implemented new gambling cost system

Build 9781657

Patchnotes via Steam Community

314: Early Access 0.13.53 - October 23, 2022 3:35 PM EST
• Gamble costs now use a new cost algorithm that does not give clues about the item's properties. It also weighs the item's tier into the gamble cost more heavily.

