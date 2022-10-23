314: Early Access 0.13.53 - October 23, 2022 3:35 PM EST
• Gamble costs now use a new cost algorithm that does not give clues about the item's properties. It also weighs the item's tier into the gamble cost more heavily.
Nevergrind Online update for 23 October 2022
Implemented new gambling cost system
