Update to 2.01

Changed the Shapeshifter enemy ability to reduce class cards by 2 instead of 1

Fixed the unlock condition for Amnesia not showing properly

Fixed Doppelganger points not resetting between rounds and cards not respawning

Fixed Speak Softly wrongly showing x4 Night when it was nerfed to x2

Fixed Diversification only working once per round

Fixed cards that cost more then normal showing up as green instead of red

Fixed Any Means Necessary only drawing one card

Fixed mashup shapeshifter cards showing up for other shapeshifter variations

Fixed Defile's non-spell half happening again during the spell cast

Fixed the various Shapeshifter X's proliferation cards not working with each other