 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Monster Within update for 23 October 2022

Update to 2.01

Share · View all patches · Build 9781470 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed the Shapeshifter enemy ability to reduce class cards by 2 instead of 1

Fixed the unlock condition for Amnesia not showing properly
Fixed Doppelganger points not resetting between rounds and cards not respawning
Fixed Speak Softly wrongly showing x4 Night when it was nerfed to x2
Fixed Diversification only working once per round
Fixed cards that cost more then normal showing up as green instead of red
Fixed Any Means Necessary only drawing one card
Fixed mashup shapeshifter cards showing up for other shapeshifter variations
Fixed Defile's non-spell half happening again during the spell cast
Fixed the various Shapeshifter X's proliferation cards not working with each other

Changed files in this update

The Monster Within Content Depot 1755871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link