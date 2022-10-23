Update to 2.01

Changed the Shapeshifter enemy ability to reduce class cards by 2 instead of 1
Fixed the unlock condition for Amnesia not showing properly
Fixed Doppelganger points not resetting between rounds and cards not respawning
Fixed Speak Softly wrongly showing x4 Night when it was nerfed to x2
Fixed Diversification only working once per round
Fixed cards that cost more then normal showing up as green instead of red
Fixed Any Means Necessary only drawing one card
Fixed mashup shapeshifter cards showing up for other shapeshifter variations
Fixed Defile's non-spell half happening again during the spell cast
Fixed the various Shapeshifter X's proliferation cards not working with each other
Changed files in this update