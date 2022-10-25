Let's Talk #13 - It's Pumpkin time!

Hello there! You know the drill, another year, another chance of getting a permanently halloween pumpkin! Jump back in, beat the Halloween quest and it’s all yours.

If this is your first time and haven’t got your pumpkin hat already, be sure to visit the Dabiriu’s Fort beach area and look for a guinea pig with a pumpkin on his head, from there you can start the quest!

That’s great Lucas, but where’s the major update? I know I’ve been taking forever but trust me, it’s coming, a lot of unexpected things happened this year that slowed it down a bit. I’ll be sharing info about it soon :)

Happy Halloween everybody!