Upcoming Pet update news & Beta test

First of all the Stars from Challenges will be swapped to Medals.

What are Pets?

At launch there is going to be 12 different pets, each with their own abilities, passive bonuses, a Star level and a Bond level.

While both Star and Bond levels increase the Pets passive bonus, the abilities will be unlocked once the Pet reaches a certain Star level.

There are three types of Pets – Critters, Beasts and Birds. Each type has a unique passive bonus.

You will be able to select one Pet at a time to follow you and help on your journey.

How to obtain Pets?

Pets will be obtainable though a new currency – Eggs.

Opening these Eggs will have a chance obtain a stronger or a weaker pet.

Obtaining a weaker pet will award you with another new currency - Critter Stars, Beast Stars and Bird Stars. The Star type that you earn will depend on the Pets type.

How to strengthen the Star level?

While obtaining a stronger pet though Eggs will automatically increase that Pets star level, you can also collect enough Stars of the appropriate type and upgrade the Star level for a pet of your own choosing.

How to strengthen the Bond level?

To increase the Bond level you have to keep the Pet by your side and bonding with it though your journeys, this will gradually fill up your pets bond meter and once it’s full you can spend Medals from Challenge levels to advance the pet to the next Bond level.



The Pet Collection

And yes - you can name each pet with your favourite names!

Swapping between pets is only doable once per day to avoid any unnecessary power gaming.

The Pet update will be released in 14 to 18 day time from now.

The Pet update is being tested in a public beta test, anyone that is playing on a Steam client can join. Read the instructions on how to join over here - https://steamcommunity.com/app/1891700/discussions/0/3316358999124492855/

Note that all of the pet Star costs and Bond level timers have been drastically reduced so that later Pet level abilities can be tested.