Void Scrappers update for 23 October 2022

Weapon Rerolls - coming soon

Void Scrappers update for 23 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Weapon rerolls are almost here! Version 1.11 has been added to the experimental branch, which contains weapon reroll functionality. It needs testing before it can be rolled out to the default branch.

You can purchase weapon reroll credits in Permanent Upgrades. They cost 100 credits each and are capped at 10 per run.

Note: Testing the experimental branch will make your save file incompatible with the default branch, so it is recommended you back up your save file before testing.

HOW TO BACKUP YOUR SAVE FILE
Your save files should be stored here:
Win: %appdata%\Roaming\8bitskull_void_scrappers\
Mac: ~/Library/Application Support/8bitskull_void_scrappers/
Linux: ~/.config/8bitskull_void_scrappers/

Copy void_scrappers_save to another folder before launching the experimental branch.

HOW TO ACCESS THE EXPERIMENTAL BRANCH
Right click the the game in your Steam library
Select Properties
Select Betas
Opt in to the experimental branch

Your game will now be updated.

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 9781247
