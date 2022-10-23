Weapon Rerolls - coming soon

Share · View all patches · Build 9781247 · Last edited 23 October 2022 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Weapon rerolls are almost here! Version 1.11 has been added to the experimental branch, which contains weapon reroll functionality. It needs testing before it can be rolled out to the default branch.

You can purchase weapon reroll credits in Permanent Upgrades. They cost 100 credits each and are capped at 10 per run.

Note: Testing the experimental branch will make your save file incompatible with the default branch, so it is recommended you back up your save file before testing.

HOW TO BACKUP YOUR SAVE FILE

Your save files should be stored here:

Win: %appdata%\Roaming\8bitskull_void_scrappers\

Mac: ~/Library/Application Support/8bitskull_void_scrappers/

Linux: ~/.config/8bitskull_void_scrappers/

Copy void_scrappers_save to another folder before launching the experimental branch.

HOW TO ACCESS THE EXPERIMENTAL BRANCH

Right click the the game in your Steam library

Select Properties

Select Betas

Opt in to the experimental branch

Your game will now be updated.