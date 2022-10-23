 Skip to content

Anna VS the A.I.maze update for 23 October 2022

Vsync and Framerate options added

Build 9781209

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a quick update to add the option to set vsync and fps. If you set the vsync to 1 or 2 it will override the framerate. If you set the vsync to 0 and no framerate lock you will get vrr

