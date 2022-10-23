This is a quick update to add the option to set vsync and fps. If you set the vsync to 1 or 2 it will override the framerate. If you set the vsync to 0 and no framerate lock you will get vrr
Anna VS the A.I.maze update for 23 October 2022
Vsync and Framerate options added
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update