Noclipped v1.2.1

This update brings many changes as well as a bunch of new content. Mainly the introduction of containers (boxes and crates you can store items in), 2 new farms, and new resources on Level 0!
Inventory management upgrades:
- Decreased slot count of the player from 36 to 32 slots to encourage the use of containers
- Removed the weight limit of all inventories
- Removed the item weight mechanic to make the inventory feel simpler
- Added new items: Silk string, Paper ribbon
- Added recipes for crafting rope, clothes, and wallpaper out of the new renewable items
- Added items to all new structures mentioned below
- Added recipes to the new structures
Building:
- Added a preview of structures when the player has one equipped
- Added rotation of structures via the default hotkey R
- Added a snapping mechanic that snaps all structures to a grid
- Added an ability to place structures off-grid by holding default hotkey V
- Added containers for storing items outside of the player inventory
- Added cardboard boxes - the cheapest early-game storage block
- Added wooden crates - the cheap medium-tier storage solution
- Added metal crates - the most expensive yet the most spacious storage block
- Added wooden walls, doors, and windows for the more varied building of bases and outposts. Walls allow players to block off corridors and create their own houses, while doors and windows allow for variety in design and use
- Added a paper flower farm for farming paper ribbons
- Added a silk flower farm for farming string
- Added a tent - a purely decoration structure to a place near a campfire
Movement refining:
- Removed tilting of the camera on strafing
- Toned down the walking and running shakes
User interface:
- Changed the slider textures
- Changed the toggle flag textures
- Changed the dropdown menu textures
- Added many new screen sizes
- Converted the inventory grid from static to automatically wrappable (Allows automatic change of grid columns/rows on resize)
Other improvements:
- Separated the voice-acting sounds from all other
- Added the ability to configure the volume of the voice acting
- Removed wrenches and migrated their functionality (one-shotting structures) to the crowbar
- Made these recipes easier: Reality warpers, Beacons, Firesalt explosives
- Made these recipes harder to get: Torch, Almond Water
- Added more uses to Strange liquid: mutating seeds during crafting
- Made strange liquid to unlock a few new recipes
- Changed the icons for Almond water and Strange liquid
- Added a mid-game recipe for duplicating Strange liquid using smiler repellant
- Upgraded the models of wooden tools (Axe and pickaxe)
- Added many new achievements
- Lowered the required distance for doors to spawn on level 1 (1km -> 500m)
- Added new points of interest to Level 0: Wooden piles and planks after 50m
- Added new tutorials/guides that show up after picking up new items
- Replaced the New Game confirmation window
Bugfixes:
- Fixed the default resolution being 1980x1080 (It's 1920x1080 now)
- Fixed bug where the UI hitboxes were very off in the fullscreen mode
- Fixed textures of the beacon being glitched and inverted
- Fixed bug where the level 8 door teleported the player to the beginning of the level instead of the threshold, again
- Fixed multiple bugs related to building and structures
- Fixed bug where an unfinished/broken quest called "Lurking Danger" was given at level 1 (This quest will be eventually re-added in v1.3)
- Fixed bug where the player will always teleport to the center of Level 1 on re-join.
- Fixed bug where smiler repellant did not work properly
Notice:
- The translations aren't yet ready and English is the only available language for all the new content. This is soon to change with v1.2.1 patch 1
Changed files in this update