Noclipped v1.2.1

This update brings many changes as well as a bunch of new content. Mainly the introduction of containers (boxes and crates you can store items in), 2 new farms, and new resources on Level 0!

Inventory management upgrades:

Decreased slot count of the player from 36 to 32 slots to encourage the use of containers

Removed the weight limit of all inventories

Removed the item weight mechanic to make the inventory feel simpler

Added new items: Silk string, Paper ribbon

Added recipes for crafting rope, clothes, and wallpaper out of the new renewable items

Added items to all new structures mentioned below

Added recipes to the new structures

Building:

Added a preview of structures when the player has one equipped

Added rotation of structures via the default hotkey R

Added a snapping mechanic that snaps all structures to a grid

Added an ability to place structures off-grid by holding default hotkey V

Added containers for storing items outside of the player inventory

Added cardboard boxes - the cheapest early-game storage block

Added wooden crates - the cheap medium-tier storage solution

Added metal crates - the most expensive yet the most spacious storage block

Added wooden walls, doors, and windows for the more varied building of bases and outposts. Walls allow players to block off corridors and create their own houses, while doors and windows allow for variety in design and use

Added a paper flower farm for farming paper ribbons

Added a silk flower farm for farming string

Added a tent - a purely decoration structure to a place near a campfire

Movement refining:

Removed tilting of the camera on strafing

Toned down the walking and running shakes

User interface:

Changed the slider textures

Changed the toggle flag textures

Changed the dropdown menu textures

Added many new screen sizes

Converted the inventory grid from static to automatically wrappable (Allows automatic change of grid columns/rows on resize)

Other improvements:

Separated the voice-acting sounds from all other

Added the ability to configure the volume of the voice acting

Removed wrenches and migrated their functionality (one-shotting structures) to the crowbar

Made these recipes easier: Reality warpers, Beacons, Firesalt explosives

Made these recipes harder to get: Torch, Almond Water

Added more uses to Strange liquid: mutating seeds during crafting

Made strange liquid to unlock a few new recipes

Changed the icons for Almond water and Strange liquid

Added a mid-game recipe for duplicating Strange liquid using smiler repellant

Upgraded the models of wooden tools (Axe and pickaxe)

Added many new achievements

Lowered the required distance for doors to spawn on level 1 (1km -> 500m)

Added new points of interest to Level 0: Wooden piles and planks after 50m

Added new tutorials/guides that show up after picking up new items

Replaced the New Game confirmation window

Bugfixes:

Fixed the default resolution being 1980x1080 (It's 1920x1080 now)

Fixed bug where the UI hitboxes were very off in the fullscreen mode

Fixed textures of the beacon being glitched and inverted

Fixed bug where the level 8 door teleported the player to the beginning of the level instead of the threshold, again

Fixed multiple bugs related to building and structures

Fixed bug where an unfinished/broken quest called "Lurking Danger" was given at level 1 (This quest will be eventually re-added in v1.3)

Fixed bug where the player will always teleport to the center of Level 1 on re-join.

Fixed bug where smiler repellant did not work properly

Notice: