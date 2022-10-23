Hotfix V0.4.3.6 is now LIVE!

Voxel world should now look normal for everyone

Fixed an issue that caused monsters' balance and orientation to be thrown off after Tornado

Fixed pickaxe not disappearing after unequip

Pick/weapon hotswap is now fully functional

Adjusted melee attack animation speed

Adjusted one-handed weapon attack speed

Fixed one-handed weapon defaulting to shield position when replacing two-handed weapon

Airships and whales should now have collisions

Added a mundane weapon to the first chest in the Tutorial

Meteors and falling objects now destroy tents and other objects appropriately

Fixed an issue that weapon getting unequpped when logging out and back in the game

Your airship location will now save upon exiting the game

Lowered airship prices by a large amount

Fixed an issue where you could not leave the Demonic Elemental Island area

Fixed an issue where you get off the airship and cannot attack or use spells