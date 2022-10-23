Voxel world should now look normal for everyone
Fixed an issue that caused monsters' balance and orientation to be thrown off after Tornado
Fixed pickaxe not disappearing after unequip
Pick/weapon hotswap is now fully functional
Adjusted melee attack animation speed
Adjusted one-handed weapon attack speed
Fixed one-handed weapon defaulting to shield position when replacing two-handed weapon
Airships and whales should now have collisions
Added a mundane weapon to the first chest in the Tutorial
Meteors and falling objects now destroy tents and other objects appropriately
Fixed an issue that weapon getting unequpped when logging out and back in the game
Your airship location will now save upon exiting the game
Lowered airship prices by a large amount
Fixed an issue where you could not leave the Demonic Elemental Island area
Fixed an issue where you get off the airship and cannot attack or use spells
Isles of Etherion update for 23 October 2022
Hotfix V0.4.3.6 is now LIVE!
