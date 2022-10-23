 Skip to content

Marble on Rails update for 23 October 2022

1.0.3 (20221024)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Keyboard shortcut for gazing at the ball is changed to 0.
Toggle gazing at the ball by pressing the 0 key.
Fix/unfix next point when editing control points.
Changed the button for adding parts in edit mode.

