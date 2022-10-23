Update 1.0.3! :)

Patch notes:

-Added a Back to Hub option! Check your Settings menu to use it! :)

-All of the settings should now be persistent! So you no longer have to save the game after changing any setting, it saves them for you! (In most cases)

-Fixed a lot of tileset issues related to the Taurus levels.

-Reworked the ground recognition technique used to determine if the player can or can't jump! Which means:

-Fixed the Taurus stuck bug, you should no longer get stuck inside their hitbox (Or rather, you can now jump out of it!)

-Fixed the Jump through platforms bug! Same as above, you should now be able to jump out of the inside of those platforms!

As some of these changes were decently sized, I wasn't able to fully test the game in a full playthrough, but from my testing it seems to be behaving a lot better! If you find any bugs let me know and I will fix them as usual! :D