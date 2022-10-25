Halloween update!

Today we have released a free Halloween bonus place.

It's our gift to our fantastic audience. We are so very grateful for all the support and interest in our games.

The feedback so far has been tremendously positive. It has been so nice to hear about how much the game has been an uplifting and relaxing experience for so many. It brightens our day as well to know our cat games have done some good.

Many thanks also to the players who have patiently worked with us to fix bugs and improve the game for everyone. It has been a real pleasure working with you.

So enjoy the Halloween mood of our new holiday place.

As with the main game, the content is appropriate for all ages. Nothing ghostly or ghastly happening to our cats. They're just having a good time, we hope you will join them in their festivities.

Patch Notes