Update Notes for Oct 24 (Added sixth zone)

-Added zone 6

-Added unitary talent tree

-Added difficulty selection(Clear zone 6)

-Added 14 techniques

-Reduced peach's max health by 50%(1/3 of initial released version)

-Increased max health for trial keeper and all npcs after zone 3, attack power no changed

-Lowered zone 4 and 5 mobs attack power

-Demonic mobs/npcs attack power ratio reduced from 1.5x to 1.3x

-Soul fragment limit changed from 1m to 10m

-Reduced crit damage values obtainable from all source except weapon bonuses by 20%

-Added global cd of 0.5s for life leech, and leech limit (initial 9, +9 per cultivation phase up)

-Out of Nowhere technique chance can now be effected by luck

-Chis used to quench body will no longer be displayed in character info