Update Notes for Oct 24 (Added sixth zone)

-Added zone 6
-Added unitary talent tree
-Added difficulty selection(Clear zone 6)
-Added 14 techniques
-Reduced peach's max health by 50%(1/3 of initial released version)
-Increased max health for trial keeper and all npcs after zone 3, attack power no changed
-Lowered zone 4 and 5 mobs attack power
-Demonic mobs/npcs attack power ratio reduced from 1.5x to 1.3x
-Soul fragment limit changed from 1m to 10m
-Reduced crit damage values obtainable from all source except weapon bonuses by 20%
-Added global cd of 0.5s for life leech, and leech limit (initial 9, +9 per cultivation phase up)
-Out of Nowhere technique chance can now be effected by luck
-Chis used to quench body will no longer be displayed in character info
Changed files in this update