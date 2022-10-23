Oath of Miko" special update announcement on October 24

Hello everyone!

Although we have tested the game in full before the official release, we still received a lot of bug feedback this month.

But this month we still received a number of bug feedback for various reasons to cause you to play blocked.

We're sorry for that!

The bugs have now been fixed.

In addition, there is a bug today caused by a conflict between the Steam achievement system and the SS engine.

This bug will cause some players to complete achievements when the game reported an error and flashback.

We are unable to solve this problem for the time being and can only disable the achievement system indefinitely to ensure the smooth operation of the game.

If you are an achievement freak, please contact us! We will look for a solution.

QQ group number: 105885835

DISCORD: https://discord.gg/MKxK2E6T8T

Also, this month we have tried to provide more content in Steam.

You can right-click on [Oath of Miko] in the Steam library and select [Properties] >> Beta, and then STEAM will automatically update to that version.

We will provide the English version of the Oath of Miko through this route later.

Currently we offer the following special branches.

1.fullsp

A special version made at the request of our friends in the player base. In this version, the battle will start with full SP. The archives can be inherited.

2.poetryofthisside

A demo version that our team had previously announced on other platforms, with only one level. To switch to this version, you need to select [play Poetry of this side] at the beginning of the game. In this game, we tried to break the limit of turn action, instead of limiting the content of turn action by the number of times, we use stamina as the resource of turn action.

3.graundtale

Our team had previously announced the demo version in other platforms, only one level. When you switch to this version, you need to select [Play Graund Tale] at the beginning of the game. This one is older, a FE-like wargame, and all the design is expanded on FE. Nothing new, but spent a lot of time doing values, if there are players who like high difficulty levels can try.

4.allversion

This branch will download all versions at the same time, but will take up a total of 1.3GB of hard drive capacity. Suitable for players who have a fear of cloud storage and have offline compulsions.